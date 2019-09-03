Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Comparing side by side

Since Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.35 N/A 0.56 2.01 Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31

Demonstrates Denbury Resources Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Denbury Resources Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Denbury Resources Inc.’s 3.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 234.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Southwestern Energy Company’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Southwestern Energy Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Southwestern Energy Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Denbury Resources Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 0 2.75

Denbury Resources Inc.’s average target price is $1.7, while its potential upside is 62.68%. Competitively Southwestern Energy Company has an average target price of $3.98, with potential upside of 151.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Southwestern Energy Company appears more favorable than Denbury Resources Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Southwestern Energy Company

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.