Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Comparison side by side

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.44 N/A 0.56 2.01 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Denbury Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Denbury Resources Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Denbury Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Denbury Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

Denbury Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Denbury Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 31.78% for Denbury Resources Inc. with average price target of $1.7. Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 56.74%. The results provided earlier shows that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than Denbury Resources Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denbury Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 0% respectively. About 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. was more bearish than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.