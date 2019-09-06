Denbury Resources (DNR) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Position

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 4.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 229,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The hedge fund held 22,195 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 251,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Denbury Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.23 million market cap company. It closed at $1.11 lastly. It is down 75.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $424,360 activity.

Analysts await Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DNR’s profit will be $45.70 million for 2.78 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Denbury Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 20,463 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargurus Inc. Class A by 45,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Denbury Resources (DNR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Denbury Resources Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Denbury Resources (DNR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Denbury Resources to Present at Energy Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold DNR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 174,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M Hldg Secs reported 15,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Legal & General Public Lc owns 1.20M shares. Chicago Equity Prns holds 0.07% or 930,530 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 175,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,406 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Virtu Fincl Ltd owns 58,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 3,572 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 400,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 5.70M shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.