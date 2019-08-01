Denbury Resources (DNR) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Trimmed Holding by $2.46 Million as Valuation Declined; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Valuation Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped by $324,800 Its Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Denbury Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.18% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 763,970 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $424,360 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold DNR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,800 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com owns 58,219 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% or 235,411 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 930,530 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 70,624 shares. Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Assetmark owns 191 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). New York-based Tortoise Lc has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). 23,000 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.44% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 291,590 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 25.83M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 63,244 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Denbury Resources Inc. Stock Jumped 10% Today: Here’s Why and What It Means for Investors – The Motley Fool” on November 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Denbury and Penn Virginia Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Denbury Resources Inc. Stock Cratered More than 40% in October – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DNR’s profit will be $41.51M for 3.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Denbury Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 10,687 shares to 28,352 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 224,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).