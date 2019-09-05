Denbury Res (DNR) Stake Has Increased by Citadel Advisors Llc; Family Management Lifted Its Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $1.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 319.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 337,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The hedge fund held 443,713 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 10.39 million shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 494,657 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (Put) (NYSE:COG) by 543,700 shares to 140,700 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 2.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (KXI).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $424,360 activity.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $424,360 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares to 12,165 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,053 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

