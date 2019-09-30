Denbury Res (DNR) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.00 Million; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alleghany Trimmed Holding by $6.36 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 28,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 349,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.20 million, down from 378,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 381,239 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 4.00M shares as the company's stock declined 42.05% . The hedge fund held 6.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.99M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 10.27M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 6.50M shares to 21.50 million shares, valued at $36.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.