Denbury Res (DNR) Share Price Declined While Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Holding by $4.00 Million; As Dollar General (DG) Share Price Rose, Kames Capital Plc Lowered Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The hedge fund held 6.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.99M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 10.15M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,306 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 17,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold DNR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 345.18 million shares or 6.02% less from 367.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 215,340 shares. Conning Inc invested in 13,200 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 5,921 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp holds 807,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management owns 0.1% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 200,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). 101,738 were accumulated by Hrt Financial Lc. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 1,550 shares stake. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 65.29M shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 24,582 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,346 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

