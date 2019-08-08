Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.51 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2965.37 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 48.38% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.37% and its average target price is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.