Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.12 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$31 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 78.06%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $46.33, with potential upside of 33.86%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.