Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 270,382,513.66% -10.2% -8.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,721,383.34% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 76.77%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $140.75, while its potential upside is 74.11%. Based on the results given earlier, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.