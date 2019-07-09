Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.34 N/A -0.56 0.00 uniQure N.V. 54 312.69 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 40.49% upside potential and an average target price of $28. Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $81, with potential upside of 9.40%. The data provided earlier shows that Denali Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 73.8% respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.18%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.