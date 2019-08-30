Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology companies, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 61.11% upside potential and an average target price of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.