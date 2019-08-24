Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 63.01% upside potential and an average price target of $29. Competitively the average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 195.03% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.