Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 65.15%. Competitively Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, with potential upside of 470.57%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.