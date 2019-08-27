Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.75 N/A -0.56 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 108.63 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 61.11%. Competitively the average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 76.99% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Denali Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.