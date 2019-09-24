Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Since Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.20 N/A -0.56 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.88 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

The Current Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.02% and an $31 average target price. Competitively the average target price of MediWound Ltd. is $10.25, which is potential 211.55% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.