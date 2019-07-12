Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.51 N/A -0.56 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 38.82% at a $28 average target price. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 28.31% and its average target price is $170.82. The results provided earlier shows that Denali Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.