Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.78 N/A -0.56 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, and a 46.60% upside potential. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 118.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.