Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.36 N/A -0.56 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.