Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 276,733,780.76% -10.2% -8.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 219,724,966.69% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, and a 83.61% upside potential. Gamida Cell Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 256.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Gamida Cell Ltd. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.