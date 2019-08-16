Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.48 N/A -0.56 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.27 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.59% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.