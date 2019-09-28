Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

We are comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 270,382,513.66% -10.2% -8.4% Eyenovia Inc. 244,671,391.23% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 76.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.