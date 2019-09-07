Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.15 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.15% and an $29 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 92.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Codexis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.