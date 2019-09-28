Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 108 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denali Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 270,382,513.66% -10.2% -8.4% bluebird bio Inc. 50,845,734.36% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 76.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 consensus price target and a 76.17% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Denali Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.