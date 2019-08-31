Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 15.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.