Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.68 N/A -0.56 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.21% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.