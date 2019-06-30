Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.93 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 34.87%. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 733.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.18%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.