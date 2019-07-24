Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 84.92 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 37.05%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 100.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.