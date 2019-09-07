Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.69 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 65.15% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $29. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 55.46% and its consensus target price is $37. The results provided earlier shows that Denali Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.