Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Reaches $18.41 After 3.00% Down Move; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Its Williams Companies (WMB) Position

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Williams Companies Inc (WMB) stake by 15.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 49,767 shares as Williams Companies Inc (WMB)'s stock declined 11.94%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 379,192 shares with $10.63M value, up from 329,425 last quarter. Williams Companies Inc now has $30.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 236,955 shares traded. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has risen 71.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.35% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNLI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock has $3500 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 68.39% above currents $18.41 stock price. Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Denali Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.67% EPS growth.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The company??s lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson??s disease. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson??s, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Co (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Co has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 21.63% above currents $24.78 stock price. Williams Co had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2.

