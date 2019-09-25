Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Reaches $18.09 After 7.00% Up Move; SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Segro has GBX 860 highest and GBX 700 lowest target. GBX 813.71’s average target is 3.11% above currents GBX 789.2 stock price. Segro had 31 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 4 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 25. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 820 target. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. See SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) latest ratings:

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 217,977 shares traded. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has risen 71.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DNLI News: 19/03/2018 – #2 Denali launches a clinical quest on #Alzheimers drug, banking $155M in Takeda cash and scoring monkey data on BACE $DNLI; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – After tracking success in animals, neurosciences star Denali moves early to bag an option on a promising tech for crossing the blood-brain barrier $DNLI; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The company??s lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson??s disease. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson??s, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients.

Among 3 analysts covering Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNLI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock has $3500 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 71.37% above currents $18.09 stock price. Denali Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Denali Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.67% EPS growth.

