Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Since Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.06 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 34.87% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28. Competitively the average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 140.96% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 38% respectively. 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.