Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Comparing side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.21 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 16753.83 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 55.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Denali Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.