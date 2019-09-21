Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

In next table is delivered Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$31 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.27%. On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 466.46% and its average price target is $4.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 36.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.