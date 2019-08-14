Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparing side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 58.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29. Competitively the consensus price target of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, which is potential 316.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 41.4%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.