Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.97 N/A -0.56 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 34.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.18%. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.