Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

Since Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 61.11%. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 1,132.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.