Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.66 N/A -0.56 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2624.31 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 37.39% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28. NantKwest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 average target price and a 0.00% potential . The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that seems more appealing than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. About 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NantKwest Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.