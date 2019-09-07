Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.15% and an $29 average price target. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 215.18%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.