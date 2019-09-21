Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 71.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 17.9%. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.