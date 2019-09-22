Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.27% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $31.

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 74.2% respectively. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.