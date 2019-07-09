Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.34 N/A -0.56 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, GTx Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Denali Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of GTx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.18%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than GTx Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.