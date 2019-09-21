Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $31, with potential upside of 71.27%. Competitively the consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 221.94% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.