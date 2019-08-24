Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 63.01% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.