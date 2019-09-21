Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 71.27% upside potential and an average price target of $31. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $57.5, while its potential upside is 58.71%. Based on the data given earlier, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.