Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 65.15% at a $29 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 14.8% respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.