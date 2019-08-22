Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.84 N/A -0.56 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 57.95% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 125.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.