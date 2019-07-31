Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparison side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.36 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 31.15%. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 657.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.