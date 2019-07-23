Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparing side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.66 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 10.07 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.39% and an $28 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 131.79% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.