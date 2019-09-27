Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 270,382,513.66% -10.2% -8.4% Cellectis S.A. 229,705,400.98% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 76.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectis S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.